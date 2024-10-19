Amid receiving death threats, Salman Khan resumed shooting Bigg Boss 18 and made a big statement in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Even after receiving death threats, and the loss of his dear friend, Salman Khan stays true to his commitment and returns hosting Bigg Boss 18. The actor shot his weekend special segment Weekend Ka Vaar, and the promo of the Saturday episode is out. In the promo, Salman is seen making a big statement on allegations made against him by others. Salman addresses the major issue of Avinash Mishra being tagged 'unsafe for women' by Rajat Dalal and Chum Darang.

Salman criticises Chum and Rajat for levelling such big allegations against Avinash. He says that such a statement might even affect Avinash's parents. Then he gives his example and says, "Mere par bhi kai lalchan lagaye gaye hai. So I don't want my parents to go through."

#WeekendKaVaar Promo - Salman Khan continues to host the showpic.twitter.com/kvFRt5FtIY — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 18, 2024

Then he even slams life coach Arfeen Khan and questions his profession. Salman says that Arfeen is still waiting to listen to others, then is he helping his clients by becoming their life coach? Salman asks contestants to raise their hands if they truly understand the profession of Arfeen Khan, and no one raises their hand in favour. Not even Arfeen's wife, Sara Arfeen Khan.

Salman Khan shoot Bigg Boss 18 in tight security

Amid the security threats, Salman arrived on the set of Bigg Boss 18 late on Thursday night. A robust security detail accompanied the actor. As India Today Digital reported, a source told the portal that Khan stayed at his designated chalet within the compound, ensuring his safety ahead of the scheduled shoot on Friday.

The shoot will proceed as planned, with Salman Khan's team closely coordinating with production and the channel to facilitate his movements amidst heightened security. The source shared the portal that the actor will be shooting with more than 60 security personnel, that will be present on set, and strict measures have been implemented to further safeguard the area. Outsiders won't be permitted to enter the compound without proper Aadhar card verification. Moreover, the Bigg Boss 18 crew has been instructed to remain on-site until the shoot is completed, which includes two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes scheduled to air this weekend.

