Salman Khan reduces his fees for Bigg Boss 19, superstar to charge this whopping amount to host show for three months

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 fees revealed: The superstar is reportedly being paid Rs 8-10 crore per weekend for Bigg Boss 19, making his total fees to be around Rs 120-150 crore.

Salman Khan is set to be back as the host of Bigg Boss 19. As per reports, the show will premiere on August 30 and will last for five months, making the upcoming season the longest one in the show's history. But, the Sultan actor will only be seen hosting the show for the first three months and the episodes in the last months will be hosted by Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Karan Johar. Salman will be back to host the Grand Finale.

Salman Khan fees for Bigg Boss 19

As per the latest report from The Indian Express Screen, Salman Khan is charging Rs 120-150 crore for Bigg Boss 19. The superstar has reduced his fees this time as he took Rs 200 crore for Bigg Boss 17 and Rs 250 crore for Bigg Boss 18. Khan will be hosting for 15 weeks and will be paid Rs 8-10 crore per weekend.

Bigg Boss 19 episodes to first stream on JioHotstar

Previosuly, a source had told the same portal that the episodes of Bigg Boss 19 will stream first on JioHotstar before going on air on Colors TV. It had said, "The makers are making this season as a digital-first property. The show will run simultaneously on TV and OTT; however, the fresh episodes will drop on JioHotstar first, and after one and a half hours, the same episode will appear on Colors TV."

Celebs approached for Bigg Boss 19

The contestants who have been approached for Bigg Boss 19 are Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Mr Faisu, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Gaurav Khanna, Dhanashree Verma, Sriram Chandra, Arshifa Khan, and Mickey Makeover among others. The final names of contestants will only be revealed when the show premieres.

