'Kitna badtameez hai': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for disrespecting wife Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss 17 house

Social media users slammed Vicky Jain after he said, "zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nhi, at least mujhe peace of mind hi de do," to Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Vicky Jain was seen lashing out at his wife Ankita Lokhande who needs no introduction as she is one of the most celebrated television actresses. This was not the first time when Vicky was seen behaving rudely with Ankita, he often ignores his wife and lashes out at her.

Vicky was heard telling Ankita, "Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nhi at least mujhe peace of mind hi de do.” However, this time, his behaviour didn’t go well with netizens who slammed him on social media. Some of them have suggested Ankita take a stand for herself, while others have criticised the businessman for his behaviour.

One of the social media users wrote, “Such a bad husband she has..”  The second one said, “Vicky is so rude with her... Whatever is he should not shout in front of others and push her.”  The third one said, “Today I cried seeing Ankita crying... Her husband is such a bad husband... No one wants a husband like Vicky chhiiiii I hate him” The fourth person wrote, “She needs to get out of this toxic relationship.”  The fifth person said, “She doesn't deserve to be in such a toxic relationship...” Another said, “konsa husband apni wife ko ye bolta hai tune mujhe aaj tak diya hi kya hai arre bhaisahab ankita ki wjh se aap tv pedikh rhe ho uska kya.”

Meanwhile, in the promo episode, Salman advises the actress that she's losing her individuality in the game. Salman exposes Vicky for provoking Khanzaadi to fight with Ankita, and this breaks her down. Salman says, "Aapne apne pati ke saath yeh game mein aane ka faisla liya. Aur aapke yehi pati Khanzaadi se khete hai ki aapke saatth lade." This revelation stuns Ankita, and she starts crying, Salman further adds, "Yeh sab toh ek alag hi level pe chal raha hai. Pyaar diya, mohabbat di, paisa diya." Vicky replies to Salman claiming that it was a joke, but Salman instantly counters back, "Woh mazak nahi tha." 

