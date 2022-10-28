Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif dance to Tip Tip Barsa Paani remake, video breaks internet

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif on Bigg Boss 16/File photo

After Karan Johar hosted Weekend Ka Vaar episodes last week since Salman Khan was down with dengue, the Sultan star will be back on the show this week to remind the contestants about their gameplay. And, guess who would be the guest in the Friday episode? It will be none other than Salman's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Katrina will be seen promoting his upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot in the show. In the clip that is going viral, Salman and Katrina will be seen dancing with Salman to Tip Tip Barsa Paani remake, the song in which the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress was seen showing off her sexy moves with Akshay Kumar in the last year's blockbuster Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.

It is also believed that Katrina will be joined by Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, her co-stars from the film, though none of them were seen in the promo for tonight's episode. Set to release on November 4, the Excel Entertainment production also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.



Talking about Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing, the two stars have featured together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. They will be seen next in Tiger 3, the third film of the spy thriller franchise, produced by YRF movies.

Initially slated to release on Eid 2023, the Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 has been pushed ahead and will now hit the theatres on Diwali next year. The second film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the first film was helmed by Kabir Khan, who was among one of the few Bollywood celebrities to attend Katrina and Vicky's wedding in December last year.