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'Salman Khan is hypocritical idiot': Sofia Hayat gets brutally trolled for slamming Bigg Boss 20 host, netizens say 'stop dragging people into your...'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat slammed Salman Khan, calling him a hypocritical idiot. Netizens didn't spare Sofia and exposed her true nature, recalling her phony personality.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

'Salman Khan is hypocritical idiot': Sofia Hayat gets brutally trolled for slamming Bigg Boss 20 host, netizens say 'stop dragging people into your...'
Sofia Hayat, Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20 (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
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Bigg Boss 20: Superstar Salman Khan's popularity irks a few people, and among them is actress and singer Sofia Hayat. After the blockbuster Weekend Ka Vaar episode, netizens went gaga over Khan's brutal bashing of haters and trolls, defending Katrina Kaif against body-shaming and debunking claims that he's out of shape by going shirtless on national television. 

Salman didn't spare paparazzi who cash in on the objectionable Guess Who trend, where an actress's asset gets flashed on social media, and netizens are asked to recognise the celebrity. Salman left no crumbs, and in one episode, he gave a befitting reply to all his haters and trolls. However, soon after the episode ended, Sofia Hayat took the opportunity to hog some limelight and dropped a tweet slamming the host. 

What did Sofia say about Salman? 

On X, Sofia, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant, called out his hypocrisy and claimed that Salman mocked his body during the show. She wrote, "SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss, he criticised my body and face... and told Gauhar her body was good. Argh."

Sofia gets mercilessly slammed by netizens 

Sofia's tweet left netizens irked, and she got an earful from the netizens. Many of them reminded her that recently she made a snarky remark about Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, calling him 'not good in bed'. A netizen wrote, "And how much u spoke about your ex bf Rohit Sharma? And, in the case of Salman (what u talking about), there is a difference between body-shaming and having fun. What he used to do was masti on weekends; we saw that." Another netizen wrote, "As if you haven't body shamed shamed rohit sharma..
And you might not know because you were in the house..sangram singh called you lomdi jaise dikhne wali, which he was right." One of the netizens wrote, "A person who is plastic from inside and outside is commenting on greats like Rohit Sharma and Salman."

Also read: Viral video: Salman Khan breaks silence on his chest pain at Bigg Boss 20, apologies to fans in statement, new promo reveals it happened due to...

This ain't the first time Sofia got grilled by netizens. Earlier, when Sofia tried to troll Salman over his Bigg Boss stint, she got a brutal reality check. It seems like she likes to get bashed by netizens for attention.

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