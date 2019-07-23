Salman Khan enjoys my jokes: Maniesh Paul opens up on co-hosting 'Nach Baliye 9' with the superstar

It’s been a couple of firsts for television’s popular host, Maniesh Paul, this year. Not only is this the first time that he is anchoring the dance reality show Nach Baliye but for the inaugural three episodes, he also had none other than superstar Salman Khan giving him company as his co-host! That the two share a great equation came across when the pictures of them laughing and hugging went viral.

“We have worked a lot together as I have been hosting his Da-Bang tours, but this is the first time we anchored a show together on TV. There is a great comfort level with him and we are like family,” says Maniesh.

Since he was co-hosting with Salman, did he have to do it differently, keeping in mind Dabangg Khan’s stature? “Not really. I didn’t have to take care of a lot of things nor was I conscious about it. But, yes, we didn’t go below-the-belt or crack dirty jokes, which otherwise also I don’t, but with Salman sir, I have to take care of his stardom. The good part is he always gives me a lot of leeway. He tells me this is your space, you play along and I will follow you. He enjoys my jokes and that becomes the USP of hosting with him,” Maniesh elaborates.

The actors in Nach Baliye

While Maniesh is known for his witty repartees, the Bharat star, too, is popular for his wisecracks and one-liners. So, how did they balance it out? “Yes, Salman sir has a great sense of humour, but when I am on the stage with him, he makes sure that he gives me that space. He will never crack a joke jahan pe mujhe chhota dikhaya jaaye. Even if he has a comeback, he will just smile or laugh. Yeh unka badappan hai that he doesn’t demean anybody. A superstar with a big heart, he just enjoys the stage. It was fantastic hosting with him even if we had long hours of shoot,” Maniesh, signs off.