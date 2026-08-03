Salman Khan defends 'noble brother' Sohail Khan for taking blame for separation from Seema Sajdeh, superstar reveals 'I know how much he...'

Salman Khan entered the Alliance to support Sohail Khan. He even got the perfect opportunity to defend Sohail for giving out the other perspective of his broken marriage to Seema Sajdeh.

Salman Khan enters the reality show Alliance to support his younger brother, Sohail Khan, and he even defends him, presenting another side of the separation of Sohail-Seema Sajdeh. Salman's presence leaves all the contestants overwhelmed. As soon as Bhaijaan walks into the living room area, Kushal Tandon, Mini Mathur, Bali, and Vanshaj Singh get overwhelmed and even a bit terrified by his presence. Salman confirms that he isn't hosting, but came to uplift the morale of his younger brother. Known for his mega aura and larger-than-life persona, Salman didn't shy away from calling out Bali and Vanshaj for age-shaming Kushal and others. However, the biggest takeaway from the episode will be how Salman steps forward to narrate the other side of Sohail's pain after ending his marriage with Seema Sajdeh.

Salman Khan admits he saw Sohail 'taking it all' to save his marriage

After having a brief interaction with all, Salman confronts Sohail, "You still listen to Seema?" Sohail looks shocked at bhaiya's sudden googly. Then Sr Khan says, "Bolna chaiye, nahi bolna chaiye. Bolna chaiye." Salman admires that Sohail took all the blame for the bitter ending of his marriage with Seema, but adds, "My dear noble brother took all the blame on him. But I know, as a brother, how much he tried. I know what we've seen, emotionally. He was taking in all, throughout." Sohail stays silent and looks down. Later, Sohail admits that he freaked out today, and Salman confronts him.

Watch the viral video

Sohail Khan also got scared when #SalmanKhan said, Are you still listening to Seema



Salman : I know, as a brother, how much he is trying. I know what you’ve seen and how emotionally you’re taking it in



Sohail : I freaked out today



Salman encouraged him pic.twitter.com/S6xO1pY3yF August 3, 2026

Salman narrates his jail term with contestants

Later, Salman recalls his jail term with all the allies, "Bahut saal phele jab jail gaya tha, there were bars in front of us, in such a small area. There was 50-70 people there. One bathroom, Indian style combot, kabhi chipkali hai." Salman's heartfelt conversation leaves everyone emotional. Alliance is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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