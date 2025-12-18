Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa to take top spot in TRP charts with ratings of...

Bigg Boss 19 also dominated digitally, topping Ormax Media’s charts as the most-watched OTT show with 8 million viewership. Gaurav Khanna won the Salman Khan show, defeating Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Armaal Mallik in the Grand Finale.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 once again asserted its supremacy on Indian television as its grand finale topped the TRP charts with an impressive 3.2 TVR (Television Viewership Rating) over a power-packed 132-minute telecast. It outperformed all shows across channels, including long-time leader Anupamaa, to secure the No.1 spot, marking a landmark achievement for the franchise and cementing Season 19 as its biggest, most impactful and most-watched edition yet.

The latest season had already hinted at a historic run with its highest-ever launch TVR, maintaining exceptional viewership throughout and culminating in a finale that turned into a nationwide TV event. Gaurav Khanna’s victory further heightened audience buzz, making the finale the season’s most talked-about moment.

Beyond linear TV, Bigg Boss 19 also dominated digitally, topping Ormax Media’s charts as the most-watched OTT show with 8 million viewership. With massive ratings, cross-platform leadership and strong cultural impact, Bigg Boss 19 didn’t just win the night, it redefined appointment viewing in India.

Apart from winning the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, Gaurav Khanna also took home Rs 50 lakh as cash prize. Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More ended as the first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively. Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik ended up at the fourth and fifth positions in the spectacular finale, that also featured multiple celebrities in attendance.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday joined Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is slated to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. The Sameer Vidwans directorial also stars veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.

