Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif promote 'Bharat' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' sans Sunil Grover! Rivalry still on?

Negating reports of reunion, Sunil Grover goes MIA from the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

In the various pictures that have surfaced from the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif can be seen happily shooting for the promotional episode of 'Bharat'. Salman even posted a sweet picture of him with Katrina from the sets of the show on Twitter today and captioned it, "Bharat aur Kumud." But, what caught fans' attention was Sunil Grover's absence.

Without sharing the exact reason behind his absence, a source close to the channel confirmed to DNA, 'Yes, Sunil didn't go'.

It was earlier reported that Salman, who is also the producer of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' had requested Sunil to accompany him on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show during 'Bharat' promotions. Their fans were looking forward to witness Sunil and Kapil's 'Bharat milaap' but it seems they will have to wait a little longer to see the two comedy kings in the same frame since Sunil still doesn't seem to have forgiven him.

Sunil Grover had recently confessed that he doesn't watch 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. During a recent media interaction, Sunil was asked whether he watches Kapil's show and as per Bollywood Hungama, the actor replied in negative saying he doesn't watch those shows of which he is not a part of.

Sunil also clarified that he doesn't plan to join the show anytime soon and that the reports of Salman Khan trying to convince him to return were not entirely true. The comedian said that Salman did speak to him about it but he never forced him to comeback, it was just a suggestion.