Salman Khan all set to start shooting for 'Bigg Boss 14' in September; makers approach Nia Sharma, Adhyayan Suman?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality show and fans wait for new seasons as soon as September gets close as this is the time when promos of the show come out featuring Salman. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, fans of the show assumed that the show will not be airing this year but if reports are to be believed, Salman is all set to begin shooting soon and the show is slated to go on floor by September.

BollywoodLife quoted a tabloid saying, "Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman’s actor-son Adhyayan, and are hopeful they will come on board."

Vivian became a household name after he featured in Pyaar Kii Yeh Ekk Kahani, Madhubala: Ek Ishq, Ek Junoon, and his last TV serial titled Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from Vivian, Nia has been approached as well. Nia is a quite popular name in the television industry and is known for her bold avatar.

On the other hand, Adhyayan recently grabbed headlines after his father Shekhar Suman had opened up on his son's condition after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. We contacted both Nia and Vivian to get them to comment on featuring in Bigg Boss season 14, but, Nia refused to comment and Vivian was unreachable. Reports state that Bigg Boss 14 would feature 16 contestants which will have 13 celebrities and 3 commoners.