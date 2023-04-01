Sajid Khan reacts to MC Stan-Abdu Rozik's ongoing fight, says 'we all will have food together'

Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and famous singer Abdu Rozik's troubled friendship left their fans and friends anxious. However, Sajid Khan who is known as the head of the friend circle, aka mandali, has shared an update that will relieve the worried fans. On Friday, Sajid met his former co-contestants, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Ankit returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh, and they met at a common friend's place.

The trio posed for the paparazzi and interacted with the media. When Sajid was asked to comment on the ongoing rift between Stan and Abdu, Khan said, "I feel they are very young. Look at their age Stan is 23 and Abdu is 19. Friends usually fight at this age, it's very common and not a big deal. I am sure once Abdu comes back to India, Mumbai, we all will have food together." Sajid shared that he feels that Stan and Rozik have spoken over the phone. "It will just take a hug to make things normal," Sajid added.

When Abdu and Stan got into loggerheads, Archana Gautam was captured taking a jibe at their relationship. Speaking about Archana's reaction to Abdu-Stan's fight, Sajid stated, "Woh Archana hai na, woh ye nahi karegi toh Archana kaise hogi (That's Archana. If she won't say this who else will)."

Earlier, Shiv Thakare also assured that his friends Stan and Rozik will mend their ways. While speaking to Zoom, Shiv called the ongoing feud a 'normal misunderstanding' between good friends and that they will soon mend their ways. "Kuch nahi hua hai. Ghar ka nok jhok hai. Woh nahi toh pyaar nahi badhega. Do din mein 'Love you MC,' 'Love you Abdu' hoga. Ye ruthna-manana hai jo 2 doston mein hote rehta hai (Nothing has happened. Just family banter, otherwise the love won't grow. In the next two days they will be saying love you to each other, 'love you MC' and 'love you Abdu.' Such petty arguments happen within friends)."