Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Sacred Games 2' now available at the stroke of mid-night

Sacred Games 2 was supposed to arrive on August 15 along with Batla House and Mission Mangal releasing in theatres. The web show, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, will now arrive 12 hours previously than the time scheduled.

Netflix has taken the decision to release the show at 12 am on August 15. Sacred Games 2, featuring Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde, Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji, Kalki Koechlin as Batya, Surveen Chawla as Jojo, Jatin Sarna as Bunty, Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan and Luke Kenny as Malcolm.

The show was originally supposed to release at 12 am PDT, which means it was supposed to stream at 12 pm. The show thus would be available to North America and Europe on August 14 itself, reports NDTV. The strategy has been taken into consideration taking its competitors in mind.

News reports recently stated that the budget of the web show, after its super success, has gone up to Rs. 100 crore. "Revealing the details, an industry insider says that while usually each episode of an original could cost between Rs. 3- 4 cr with a total budget around the vicinity of Rs. 50 cr, Netflix has gone above and beyond for season 2," stated a report on Bollywood Hungama.