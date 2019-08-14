Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Sacred Games 2' budget is a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore!

Here's why the makers of 'Sacred Games 2' invested about Rs 100 crore in its production...

Post the humongous success of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games, the makers of the web series shelled out a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore in the production of Sacred Games 2. While the fans are waiting anxiously for Sacred Games season 2 to premiere on August 15, recent reports doing the rounds suggest that Netflix - the streaming platform on which Sacred Games is to go live, has spent approximately Rs 100 crore in producing the second season of the Netflix Original.

A report on BollywoodHungama says, "Revealing the details, an industry insider says that while usually each episode of an original could cost between Rs. 3- 4 cr with a total budget around the vicinity of Rs. 50 cr, Netflix has gone above and beyond for season 2."

The report further informs that the main reason why the budgest of Sacred Games 2 is so humongous stems from the fact that the first season was a mammoth success in terms of the appreciation it got from the viewers as well as the critics. The other reason happens to be the realisation that the second season should be bigger and more complex that the first, which made the makers to invest so much in the production of Sacred Games 2.

The portal also reported that over 3500 crew members were employed to shoot for more than 100 days for Sacred Games 2. The shoot spanned across 112 locations resulting in about 400 minutes of footage being shot.