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Sabse Bada Dramebaaz: Rakesh Bedi, Jannat Zubair seek superstar from commoners, Prince Narula says 'yaha social media following nahi dekhte'

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Sabse Bada Dramebaaz: Rakesh Bedi, Jannat Zubair seek superstar from commoners, Prince Narula says 'yaha social media following nahi dekhte'

Guided by Rakesh Bedi, Jannat Zubair, and Prince Narula, the contestants will face a series of acting challenges designed to test their emotional depth, versatility, creativity, and screen presence.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 06:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sabse Bada Dramebaaz: Rakesh Bedi, Jannat Zubair seek superstar from commoners, Prince Narula says 'yaha social media following nahi dekhte'
Rakesh Bedi, Prince Narula, and Jannat Zubair in Sabse Bada Dramebaaz (Image source: Instagram)
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Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is now on a hunt for a talented actor, and Prince Narula and Jannat Zubair will join them in the new microdrama, Sabse Bda Dramebaaz. Every year, lakhs of aspiring actors chase one dream: an opportunity that could change their lives. Kuku TV's first acting reality hunt microdrama brings twelve of those dreams together on one stage. After taking over 2,000 digital auditions from across India, generating crores of views and lakhs of public votes, the competition has now narrowed down to its Top 12 finalists. The next task for them is to win over the judges with their talent in Mumbai. They will be competing for a Rs 10 lakh cash prize and the opportunity to become lead actors in upcoming microdramas on the OTT platform.

What to expect from Sabse Bada Dramebaaz? 

Guided by judges Rakesh, Jannat, and Prince, the contestants will face a series of acting challenges designed to test their emotional depth, versatility, creativity, and screen presence. Told across 45 to 60 fast-paced episodes, each approximately two minutes long, this reality microdrama gives audiences a front-row seat to every audition, performance, elimination, breakthrough, rivalry, friendship, and surprise, while following the emotional journey of ordinary people chasing an extraordinary dream.

Meet the contenders from different parts of India

The finalists represent different regions of India and come from diverse professions. Aashish Singh from Meerut, UP, balances entrepreneurship with acting; Charvi Bhardwaj from Gurugram, Haryana, transitioned from psychology and theatre into acting; Inderpreet Kaur from Delhi is a lawyer turned actor, while Tarun Sharma from Meerut, UP, left accounting to pursue theatre. Avani Acharya from Indore, MP, left the corporate world for on-stage performance, and Aradhana Dangi from Beena, MP, is an aviation professional turned actor.

Prince Narula says their show doesn't go for social media influencers, but for talent

Speaking about the show, Prince Narula said, "Aise shows bante nahi hai jaha pe common logon ko aage aane ka mauka mile. Yahan pe yeh nahi dekha jayega ki social media strong hai ya nahi. Yahan pe aapka talent dekha jayega. This is like Roadies, jahan pe common logo ko aane ka mauka milta hai to shine (Shows like this—where ordinary people get a chance to step into the spotlight—aren't usually made. Here, it won't matter whether or not you have a strong social media presence; what counts is your talent. It’s just like *Roadies*, where everyday people get the opportunity to shine). 

Premiering 4 August 2026, exclusively on the Kuku TV App, Sabse Bada Dramebaaz promises a first-of-its-kind reality microdrama packed with powerful performances, emotional stories, unexpected twists, and career-changing moments.

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