'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actor Vandana Vithlan recalls selling rakhis during lockdown to make ends meet

Actor Vandana Vithlani who essayed the role of Urmila in hit daily soap 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', recently revealed that she was facing a massive financial crunch last year due to the pandemic. Stating that there was less or no work due to COVID restrictions, Vandana said that she made and sold rakhis to make ends meet while adding that through this, she kept her 'creativity alive'.

Not one to easily give up because of lack of finances, Vandana took up making and selling rakhis and that helped her sail through the difficult times.

The TV actor who will be seen in 'Tere Mera Saath Rahe', which has been touted as the prequel to 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya, told ETimes during an interview recently, "People should try and keep their spirits high, try not to feel because of the existing circumstances. We should keep moving, no work is small or big. Some actors don't take up roles because it's a small show, but I never say no to work. I took up Pandya Store where my character came in just for few episodes, but the production loved my work and now my character is often seen in the show."

Adding that one needs to be patient during difficult times, Vandana further said, "Everyone has been going through difficult times in the pandemic. What I have learnt from this one year is that one needs to be really patient and not give up. A person should always bounce back in every situation. Last year I went through a bad phase but now I have overcome that. Ups and downs are a part of life. I realised that and I kept working hard. There was a phase last year when I had absolutely no work but gradually things changed and here I am today with two shows in hand."

Earlier, veteran TV star Shagufta Ali had come forward and asked for financial help after she said that she was left with no assets to sell, had no work and needed money to pay her own and her mother's medical bills.

She later received help from the Dance Deewaane 3 team, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta and a few others from the industry.