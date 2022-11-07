Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Rucha Hasabnis aka Rashi welcomes baby boy

Credit: Rucha Hasabnis/Instagram

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Rucha Hasabnis, also known as Rashi, is blessed with a baby boy. The actress herself announced the news on social media and shared the photo. Sharing the photo, the actres wrote, “Ruhi’s sidekick is here And it’s a Baby BOY!!!.”

The face of the actress has been hidden with a board that reads, “You are magic.” Co-star Bhavini Purohit said, “@ruchahasabnis Congrats Ra,” Adaa Khann, “Wooohoooo congratulations.” For the unversed, Rucha was one of the lead actresses in the popular TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya from 2010 to 2014.

In 2015, the actress got married to the businessman Rahul Jagdale after taking a break from TV. Interestingly, in 2020 during lockdown, the actress returned to spotlight after Yashraj Mukhate’s rap song Rasode Me Kaun Tha based on popular lines from the show became viral. After this second season of the show returned, however, she was not the part of it. While talking about her decision, the actress told India Today, “I am not in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Doing a daily soap won’t be easy for me now because I have a small kid and want to give all my time to her. So, working on a daily soap won’t be possible for now.”

Read|'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' teaser: Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns with 'rasode mein'

For the uninitiated, the massive popularity of music producer Yashraj Mukhate’s viral rap video -- recreating a scene from the daily soap in which Gaopi Bahu's mother-in-law Kokila asks her: "Rasode mein kaun Tha? Main tha? Tum thi? Kaun tha?", led to the makers of the serial thinking of making another season of| the show.

Mukhate’s video, which is a rage on social media, has attracted the attention of several Bollywood stars, who have shared their own versions o their respective social media accounts.