Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo trailer: Badass Dimple Kapadia is desi Pablo Escobar heading all-women-run drug empire

Dimple Kapadia in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

The trailer of Dimple Kapadia, Nasseuddin Shah, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal-starrer crime drama series, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is out, and it promises to be the next big dhamaka on OTT. The series revolves around Savitri (Dimple Kapadia) aka Desi Pablo Escobar managing a huge drug empire with her dysfunctional family.

The series revolves around four storng women, Savitri, her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta Savitri runs a company named Rani Cooperative, trading in products ranging from jari-booti balms to textiles. But everything here isn’t what it seems. Turns out, this cottage business is just a front for the biggest drug cartel being run in South Asia.

Here's Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo trailer

Dimple Kapadia, playing the character of Savitri in Disney+ Hotstar's Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo said “I’ll admit that Savitri’s family is dysfunctional at best as they draw daggers to be one up on each other. But if anyone from the outside threatens their existence, it could very likely be the last mistake that person makes. I did enjoy the action sequences - while I have done action in some of my films, this was unapologetic and raw! The ferocity and drama will be very engaging for the audience. I suggest you buckle up for this roller coaster on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Homi Adajania, Director and Creator of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo said, “Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo is not for the faint-hearted. As you immerse in this saas-bahu household many skeletons tumble out of closets and mayhem reigns when these inimitable characters fight for power and protect what’s rightfully theirs. The women in the show are spartans - you’d have to have a death-wish if you confronted them on any turf!”

Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar, Nasseruddin Shah, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, and Deepak Dobriya-starrer Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, directed and created by Homi Adajania. The series will premiere from 5th May 2023 onwards exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar