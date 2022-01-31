‘Saari daulat lelo’: Kapil Sharma reacts as Deepika Padukone asks him to produce a film for her – WATCH

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa will promote their film 'Gehraiyaan' on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ this weekend. The episode will also feature director Shakun Batra.

Sony Entertainment Television released a promo that shows host Kapil Sharma singing 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' for Deepika and her joining in. With a hug, he welcomed her to his show.

Deepika has worked in a variety of genres, including historical films and films with a social purpose, according to Kapil, who asked her who she would approach if she wanted to do a comedy film. "Ek ladka aaj Twitter pe trend kar raha hai (There is a man trending on Twitter today)," he said, implying himself. When she questioned if he was talking about himself, he laughed.

Deepika expressed her desire for Kapil to be both her co-star and director. "If aap produce karna chahe toh aap produce bhi kar sakte hai " she remarked. "Deepika ke liye toh main dobara," he answered. saari daulat lelo aap, laga do (I'll do it for Deepika... Take all of my money and put it into the movie)," he exclaims, leaving the others in splits.

Kapil then fumbled and remarked that when Deepika is around, he forgets his lines. "Kuch nahi, kya bataun abhi?" he said when she questioned what had happened. Nothing, yeh kaash pehle pooch li hoti ki kya hua, toh hum pehle bata dete. What can I say at this point? I would have told you 'what happened' if you had asked me before)."