Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs: Bharti Singh brings son Laksh on sets, adorable video goes viral

Bharti Singh's son was looking very cute when he came to the sets of the upcoming show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Chapms with his mom.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Comedian Bharti Singh, on Monday, brought her little one to the sets of the upcoming show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. She was seen posing with her son in front of cameras and interacting with the paps.

Her son was looking so cute, she was noticing the people around him. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Bharti can be seen wearing a school uniform. She tells paps, “bacche ke chai ka time hogya,” hearing this, everyone starts laughing. Netizens also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Bharti is humble.”

The second one said, “Bharti is such a down to earth person.. Nhi toh koi b celebrity kisi fan ko apne bache ko godi me dena toh dur dekhne b nhi deta.” The third person said, “Lens wala baccha goddddd.” The fourth one commented, “Bharti di se big celebrity ab cute gola ho chuka hai.... Bohot cute hai gola.” The fifth person commented, “So sweet Bharti.”

Recently while talking to Bombay Times, Bharti said, “My baby is not home alone. My family, two helpers, Harsh’s family, my niece are all around to support me and I also have a camera installed at home to check on him. Currently, he is in safe hands so I don’t worry or feel guilty about leaving him at home. I am very passionate about my work and I also feel that if I had not worked or earned money, we could not have afforded such facilities at home. And this time I am hosting a show alone, so Harsh will be around to check on him.”

For the unversed, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the famous comedian couple, became proud parents to their first child, a baby boy on Sunday, April 3.

