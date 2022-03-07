'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Grand Finale: Neelanjana Ray wins the show, grabs Rs 10 lakh cash prize

Neelanjana Ray won the latest season of the popular singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Music Ka Tyohaar' in the Grand Finale on Sunday, March 6. The 19-year old singer from West Bengal lifted the trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. The latest season of the ZeeTV show was judged by music directors and singers Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan.



Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma finished as the first and second runner-up and were awarded Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. The 30th season of the popular singing reality show, that started airing in 1995, was hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. Acclaimed singers Udit Narayan, Aditya's father, and Shilpa Rao were the special guests at the Grand Finale.

Neelanjana posted her winning picture along with the trophy on her Instagram handle on Monday, March 7. Thanking her fans, she wrote, "It was not possible without your blessings love and support. I want to thank you each one of you for making this journey so wonderful and memorable ! Thanks to all my audience, my well wishers, my criticisers , my guru, my parents, my family. Thanks to my team without whom this journey will not be possible."



She further tagged all her co-contestants calling them her family and added, "Thank you @zeetv For giving this wonderful platform Saregamapa. This is a biiiggggggggg blessing and responsibility for me. Want your blessings for my further journey. Love you alllll"



This is not the first reality show stint for Neelanjana as she had appeared in 'The Voice India Kids Season 2 in 2017 and ended up as the first runner-up. In 2018, she participated in Indian Idol Season 10 and finished at the third place.