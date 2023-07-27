Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Headlines

Jul 27, 2023

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular, talent-based reality television franchises, but they continue to rule the audience’s hearts and enjoy a robust following even in the current context. After the raging success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build a career in the world of music.
 
The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 on-ground auditions start on 29th July, Saturday in Mumbai. So, if you are 15 years old and above, this is your chance to grab the opportunity! The online auditions have already started, and all you need to do is download the Zee5 App, click on the designated banner, and send in your entries.

Another exciting news for budding singers is that in the history of singing reality television, for the first time ever, Zee TV is inviting the audience to be a part of the contestant selection process this season. Aakhir talent ko pehchaannabhi ek talent hai! By urging its viewers to discover the new singing sensation, the channel is giving them the special power to spot raw talent and recommend them to the channel for a chance to participate in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Furthermore, this season presents an incredible opportunity for the show's exceptionally talented contestants as every ‘singer of the week’ will have the golden chance to release their very own original song in collaboration with Zee Music Company. But that’s not it! Zee TV is embarking on a groundbreaking endeavor by embracing a paperless approach for the very first time with this show. This year, there will be no usage of paper in the process of the auditions and all through the duration of the show --- a unique, first-of-its-kind, responsible, environment-friendly step taken by a channel, in the history of reality television.   
 
While the auditions kickstart in Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Vadodara, Pune in the coming few weeks, Zee TV will also conduct on-ground auditions in Mumbai. So, if you think you are a singing enthusiast and you want to show your talent to the world, then it’s time for all of you to come to your nearest city for auditions and be a part of this grand reality show!  Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV!

