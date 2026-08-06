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Rupali Ganguly wishes PM Narendra Modi should have been a 'dictator', netizens brutally BLAST Anupamaa actor: 'You should go to Afghanistan'

Rupali Ganguly replied to a viral video in which a little girl was insulting PM Narendra Modi. However, Rupali wrote that Modi should have been a dictator, and it led to ruthless trolling of the actress.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 07:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rupali Ganguly wishes PM Narendra Modi should have been a 'dictator', netizens brutally BLAST Anupamaa actor: 'You should go to Afghanistan'
Rupali Ganguly, PM Narendra Modi (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Actress Rupali Ganguly may rule Indian television due to her show Anupamaa, but she has now earned 'lifetime embarrassment' for commenting on a young girl's video, revealing her wish for PM Narendra Modi to be a dictator. For the past two days, Rupali has been trending on the internet. Not for her new monologue, but for her tweet defending Modi against trolls. Rupali has once again proved that when you gain success, you have to be extremely careful of what you convey publicly. The TV star replied to a reel, and now she has become the walking target for trolls. 

What did Rupali say that affected netizens?

Rupali reacted to a video on X (formerly Twitter), and it has started her relentless trolling. In the viral reel, we see a little girl standing beside a wall with a picture of PM Modi pasted. The young one mocks PM Modi and says no one should hurl abuse at him. But rather hit him with a chappal (footwear). The girl holds a chappal and starts hitting Modi's photo with it. She concludes, "Chor hai saala." The video went viral in no time, and it attracted Rupali's attention as well. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress replied on the tweet, and wrote, "Insulting the PM like this must have repercussions! I really wish he was a dictator!" 

Here's Rupali's tweet that left netizens upset

Netizens brutally troll Rupali

Rupali's comment didn't go down well with the netizens. However, a section of netizens, probably Modi fans, supported her. But a majority of netizens brutally trolled him. An internet user wrote, "Legendary cast of Sarabhai. Never knew the characters we loved on screen were such bigots. First Satish and now you. Shameful. Stick to making those lame shows you’re doing lately instead of spewing hatred here." Another internet user wrote, "Looks like you’re also in line for a BJP ticket. The process starts with making hyperbolic nonsensical statements to massage the non-biologicals’ ego." One of the internet users wrote, "sista you just earned a card to North Korea. pack ur things and leave; they are waiting for you. New generation wouldn’t tolerate shit like Anupamma anyways."

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan reveals arena, drops major hint of new rule of Tathas-two, fans say 'blessing ya makers ka favouritism'

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