Days after Rupali Ganguly spoke about the controversies between her and her stepdaughter Esha Verma, the latter now, via a series of new posts, has reacted to the same, slamming the Anupamaa actress for her statements. Esha Verma is the daughter of Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin Verma and his ex-wife Sapna Verma, who he divorced in 2008. Ashwin then married Rupali Ganguly in 2013 and welcomed their son Rudransh in the same year.

Now, Esha Verma has issued a series of statements, slamming Rupali Ganguly for her previous remarks. In the posts, Esha Verma shared how money and power cannot hide the truth for a long time. The statement read, "Character is what you do. Not what you say. Fame, Money & power may shield the truth for a time, but they can never erase the harm caused. Actions define character, not appearances or words. True integrity comes from accountability and change. Speak up, stand strong, and trust that karma and the universe will balance the scales."

In another post, Esha Verma clarified "Yes, this is a response to recent comments." She further added, "This is becoming old news, and there’s no need to prolong this matter any further. If I could move on – even from my first love, my father – then so can we all. Life is about growth, healing, and focusing on what truly matters."

Esha Verma's latest statements are going viral on social media after Rupali Ganguly's recent comments, addresseing the controversy. "If I say it doesn’t affect (me), it will be a lie. Of course, it affects (me). We are all human beings. It hurts when they say bad things, even behind my back. Those who love me will continue to do so. I believe in doing good deeds because then good things will happen to you now or in the future. Sometimes a bad phase does come, and bad things do happen, but good always wins over that."

