Rupali Ganguly's step-daughter makes shocking claims about Anupamaa star.

Rupali Ganguly who headlines the hit television show, Anupamaa, has been grabbing headlines since many of her co-stars left the show and some even revealed her being the reason for quitting the show. Recently, her step-daughter also called her a 'cruel-hearted woman' and has now made fresh, shocking claims.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rupali Ganguly's step-daughter Esha accused Anupamaa star of physically, and mentally abusing her and her mother. She said, “I don’t know what Rupali and Ashwin will now say further about these allegations and comments. I know my father has said something on Twitter now X. He said that Rupali was not involved, and that is the biggest lie because Rupali was the one who came to my house in New Jersey and slept on my mother’s bed—the bed that my father and mother shared. She has done so much, physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally, abusing me and my mom."

Rupali Ganguly has not responded to the accusations yet. But her husband, Ashwin Verma, has defended her. In a tweet, he wrote, “I do have two daughters from previous relationships, something Rupali and I have always been open about that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent’s relationship as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."

He went on to add, “But marriages end for many reasons, and my relationship with my second wife had multiple challenges that led to our separation challenges that were between she and I and that had nothing to do with any other person. I only want the best for my children and my wife and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media."

