Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma has again attacked the Anupamaa actress on social media and later issued clarification.

Rupali Ganguly is again in the headlines due to her stepdaughter Esha Verma, who criticised the Anupamaa actress and went on to call her 'evil'. It all happened when Esha shared a post on her Instagram Stories, slamming Rupali for allegedly scheduling the next court hearing on her birthday.

Esha wrote that her next court date coincides with her birthday and went on to accuse Rupali of monitoring her digital activity. She wrote, "Ty to the evil step lady for scheduling the next court date on my bday muah,". Later the story was deleted, but till then, the screenshot of Esha’s Instagram story went viral and it was shared by one of the news portals.

Esha's clarification to the Insta post

The young bud issued a clarification that her post was meant to be a rant to a friend, and she posted on social media by mistake. On the Pinkvilla post, Esha wrote, "I use my socials to connect with my friends and share my thoughts—it’s always been a personal space for me. I was just typing out my feelings before bed and had meant to send it to a close friend, but it accidentally went to my story. I wasn’t trying to start anything or make this public—it was just me processing my emotions in the moment."

For the unversed, Esha and Rupali's family feud went public when the former post from 2020 resurfaced on the internet. On the social media post, Esha alleged that Rupali was responsible for breaking her mother and father Ashwin K's marriage. Esha went on to claim that Rupali would threaten her mother.

After Esha made big claims in a few interviews, Rupali filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against Esha stating that her actions have "damaged her (Rupali's) reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses”. After this, Rupali's stepdaughter deleted all posts related to Rupali and made her Instagram account private. Now, she has made her Instagram profile public again.