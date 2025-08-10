Twitter
Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'

Sana Khan, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 17, shared details about Rupali Ganguly's defamation case against stepdaughter Esha Verma.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 09:46 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'
Image credit: Instagram

In November last year, actress Rupali Ganguly filed a defamation case against her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. Recently, Rupali was spotted with her lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, outside a court in Andheri, Mumbai.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Sana, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 17, said, "Jaise ke aap sab log jaante ho High Court mein humne civil defamation suit file kiya hai, jaha pe hame interim relief mil chuki hai. Yaha pe criminal defamation complaint file hui thi, jaha par aaj Rupali bhi aayi thi (As you all know, we have filed a civil defamation suit in the High Court where we have got interim relief. A criminal defamation complaint was filed here, where Rupali also appeared today)."

She further said, "Unhone court mein bayan diya aur unhone bataya ke kis tarah se unke saath jo traumatic experience hua hai, jis tarah se woh defame hui hai, unka reputation tarnish hua hai maliciously, woh sab unhone bataya court mein (She gave a statement in the court and explained the traumatic experience she went through, how she was defamed, and how her reputation was tarnished maliciously. She shared all of this in the court)."

Talking more about the matter, Sana added, "Rupali ke against waise bahot saari defamatory baatein kahi gayi hai. Not just Rupali, even her son, unke son ko illegitimate kaha gaya hai. She is a bold woman; she has come out and legal action le rahi hai (Many defamatory things have been said about Rupali. Not just her, even her son has been called illegitimate. She is a bold woman who has come forward and is taking legal action)."

