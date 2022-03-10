Rupali Ganguly reveals she felt too 'plump' to play 'Anupamaa', feared she would be body-shamed

Playing the titular role of a doting wife, daughter-in-law and mother in the highest-rated show on TV, 'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly has been winning millions of hearts with her stellar and confident performance.

However, she had self-doubts before signing up for the show.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Rupali Ganguly spoke about experiencing self-pressure and doubts before signing her now-popular show 'Anupamaa'.

In her interaction, Rupali shared that before she got on board the show, she was a "little plump" and so she told the producer of 'Anupamaa', Rajan Shahi that since he wants a "heroine and at this age", she should lose some weight.

Talking about the self-doubts she had before joining the show, the actress revealed that because she was a housewife for 7 years and had not acted during that time, she wondered if people would accept her.

"Will I look good on-screen, will I look fat? Especially when you were once known for having a good figure. So to accept yourself onscreen and what people will think of me like why she has put on so much weight, how will I look, will my show be accepted because maybe I will be so bad, will I be able to act well after 7 years gap, there were so many self-doubts," she said.

However, she mentioned that the producer told her that "he didn’t want a heroine but a mother instead."

Recalling how Ranjan Shahi convinced her to play the role of Anupamaa, Rupali told ETimes what the producer told her. "I want a mother and you are perfect for the role because mothers are like this. Mother's don't get time to hit the gym and have a perfect figure and have a flat stomach. Maa maa hoti hai, she will first think about her kids, family, house and later maybe she will think about herself if she gets time," he said as per the portal.

Recently, Rajan and Deepa Shahi's 'Anupamaa' won top honours at the ITA Awards 2022.



Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj Shah, took home the Best Actor Drama award, while Rupali Ganguly, who is seen in the titular role of Anupamaa, won the Best Actress Popular award. "Anupamaa", which is produced under the banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, won the Best Serial Drama TV, along with the Best Story award (to Namita Vartak) and Best Dialogue award (to Divy Nidhi Sharma).