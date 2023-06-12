Search icon
Rupali Ganguly reacts to Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan recreating her viral 'aapko kya' line from Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly appeared in multiple other popular serials such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby before making her comeback in Anupamaa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

Rupali Ganguly reacts to Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan recreating her viral 'aapko kya' line from Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly/Instagram

Rupali Ganguly is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the Indian television industry as her show Anupamaa is among the most successful shows storming the TRP charts each week. The soap opera, running since July 2020, is telecast on Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

One of the most famous lines from the show has been 'aapko kya' which trends on Instagram reels too with actresses such as Janhvi Kapoor and Vidya Balan making their own videos lip-syncing to the viral dialogue. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rupali shared her reaction to these clips as she said, "I'm thankful to all these phenomenal names and actors who are recreating the reels. And the credit for that line probably would go to the writer. Sab kuch ek sath mein hota hai tab jaa ke koi cheez popular hoti hai (When everything comes together, then only something like this becomes popular)."

The actress appeared in multiple other popular serials such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby in the early 2000s before taking a hiatus after her marriage to Ashwin K Verma ​in 2013. Anupamaa marks her comeback to television and she credits the producer Rajan Shahi, the channel Star Plus, and her husband for her success. "I'm so grateful to God, Rajan Shahi, and Star Plus for believing in me. And of course, my husband who's a rock star. He encouraged me to go out when I was in two minds about whether I should take it when my child was just 6.5 years old. Without him, I'm nothing", she said.

For the unversed, Anupamaa is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee headlined by Indrani Haldar. Apart from the Bigg Boss 1 contestant, the show features talented actors such as Sudhanshu Panday, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law.

