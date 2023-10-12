Headlines

Television

Rupali Ganguly poses with Ratna Pathak Shah at Dhak Dhak screening, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fans react: 'The epic reunion'

Rupali Ganguly's latest Instagram post left her fans nostalgic, and they dropped hilarious comments seeing Monisha and Maya Sarabhai together.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

Sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has gained a cult following among Indian audiences, and recently, two of the favourite characters of the show, Maya Sarabhai aka Ratna Pathak Shah and Monisha Sarabhai aka Rupali Ganguly had an epic reunion. In the Aatish Kapadia's series, Ratna plays Rupali's mother-in-law, and their sweet-and-sour chemistry has created a strong fan base among the audiences.

Maya and Monisha's reunion

Recently, Rupali attended a special screening of Ratna's upcoming movie, Dhak Dhak. Rupali shared inside photos from the screening on her Instagram. Their photos and Rupali's caption won the internet. Sharing three photos from the screening, Rupali wrote, "This precious connect. 2nd pic she switched on the Mummyjee mode. I love you forever #ratnapathakshah." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Netizens' reaction to Rupali-Ratna's photos

Soon after Rupali shared the photos, several netizens dropped hilarious comments and loved their timeless chemistry. A netizen wrote, "Monisha be like hailaaaa mummy ji." Another netizen wrote, "Aunty ji Anupama ko yaad dilane aayi hai ki Maya kaise gayi thi." A netizen wrote, "This is so precious." An internet user wrote, "I have started watching Sarabhai again...it feels like yesterday...nothing between u both have changed. Monisha beta TV Actors ke saath photo khichwana is just the epitome of Middle class. Haha I still remember it." Another internet user wrote, "Aww This precious bond Hamari Pyari Monisha with her Mummyji." 

For the unversed, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai started airing back in 2004 on Star One. It returned for a second season, titled Take 2, in 2017. On the work front, Rupali is ruling the television world with her hit family drama Anupamaa. Ratna, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the adventure drama Dhak Dhak with Dia Mirza, Sana Fatima Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Taapsee Pannu's co-produced movie will be released in cinemas on October 13. 

