"What was once my second home, my karmbhoomi and a sacred space I considered a temple, now stands still - but not broken", wrote Rupali Ganguly in her first statement after massive fire on Anupamaa set.

Rupali Ganguly expressed deep gratitude in her first post after massive fire destroys the set of her popular TV show Anupamaa. She informed that despite the fire, there were no casualties, and praised the spirit of the crew members of the show, the Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production team, and the Star Plus team for their commendable support during the tough times.

Rupali Ganguly first statement after Anupamaa fire incident

Rupali took to Instagram, where she shared a note with the Namami Shamishan playing in the background. In the note, she wrote, "Thank you for the prayers, blessings, and the overwhelming love during these trying times. What was once my second home, my karmbhoomi and a sacred space I considered a temple, now stands still - but not broken. With Rajan ji's steady leadership, l'm reminded that even a setback can serve as a springboard - one that fuels us to rise, rebuild, and pour our hearts into what comes next."

The actress added that there were no casualties, including the animals on sets are safe. "Like he says, what was lost can be created again. What truly matters are the lives that were saved. We are deeply grateful to the Almighty - there were no casualties, and all our fur babies are safe."

Rupali Ganguly thanks people behind Anupamaa

Thanking the people behind Anupamaa, she concluded, "Team DKP and the crew members of Anupamaa your commendable efforts in not letting the shooting halt even for a single day is applaud worthy. Team Star Plus thank you for standing by us like a pillar of strength always. As Anupamaa always rises like a phoenix from the ashes...so shall we. With folded hands, thank you again. Jai Mata Di. Jai Mahakaal. Rupali Ganguly."

Rajan Shahi asked people to not spread rumours about fire incident

It was on June 23, when a massive fire broke out on the sets of Anupamaa at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. Later on the same day, the show's producer Rajan Shahi had issued an official statement informing everyone about the shocking incident and had asked people to not spread rumours about the same.

