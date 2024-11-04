Someone claiming to be Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter accused her of giving death threats.

Rupali Ganguly has become one of the most popular TV stars thanks to her role in Star Plus' Anupamaa. While she is enjoying great success with the show, there are ongoing rumors about her behavior with her co-stars on set.

The latest controversy involves someone claiming to be Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, not a co-star. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a note from Esha Verma, who says she is the daughter of Rupali’s husband, Ashwin Verma. In her lengthy note, Esha criticizes Rupali for keeping her away from her father and compares the situation to what Rhea Chakraborty allegedly did to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Esha claims to be 22 years old.

In her long note, Esha wrote, "This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She has had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters a from their father. He used to live in California and then New Jersey for around 13-14 years before moving tot fair Mumbai. The two have one son, not n's real two. I'm speaking out because she claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, e when when in reality she's controlling and what psychotic towards him."

Rupali Ganguly has not responded to the accusations yet.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows right now, but it is also known for being very controversial. If there were a list ranking shows based on controversies, Anupamaa would definitely be at the top.

This show, starring Rupali Ganguly, often makes headlines for various reasons, keeping viewers talking about it. Nidhi Shah, who plays Kinjal, Anupamaa's daughter-in-law, is now rumored to have issues with Rupali Ganguly.