Rupali Ganguly criticises attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, prays for her speedy recovery: 'Strict action must be...'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during the weekly Jan Sunvai at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday. According to sources, the attacker shouted at the CM, slapped her, and began abusing her. The attacker was later identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot.

The ministers in the Delhi government have alleged that the attacker Rajesh had been conducting a recce of CM Rekha Gupta's official residence for nearly 24 hours, even recording videos of the premises and spending the night in the vicinity, indicating that the assault was a pre-planned one.

Meanwhile, popular TV star Rupali Ganguly has condemned this attack. The Anupamaa actress, who had joined BJP in May 2024, took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "Strongly condemn the attack on CM Rekha Gupta ji. Strict action must be taken against the culprit. Praying for her speedy recovery and well-being."

An attempt to murder case has been registered against 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai. "In the matter of attack on Chief Minister, a case u/s 109(1)/132/221 BNS has been registered at PS Civil Lines. The accused has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is going on. We are investigating it from all the possible angles," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The details of Rajesh's criminal record have also emerged. According to police, at least five cases are registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. He has been acquitted in four of them, while one case remains pending in court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 9.

