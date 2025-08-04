Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam four times, got AIR 31 but did not become IAS, IPS officer due to…, currently working as…
Rupali Ganguly calls out discrimination, questions why TV stars get no National Awards: ‘No one talked about…’
Himachal monsoon havoc: Mandi, Kullu among worst-hit districts; IMD warns of more showers
Donald Trump once again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire: 'Like just ending...'
Elon Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city, plans expansion to...
India Post makes BIG announcement, will discontinue THIS service from September 1
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..
Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'
Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair
TELEVISION
In a recent interview with a paparazzi Instagram page, Rupali voiced her concern over the lack of awards for television actors.
The recent announcement of the National Film Awards saw big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey winning in top categories. While Bollywood celebrated, popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly shared her strong views on how TV actors are left out when it comes to such national recognition.
“There’s No National Award for TV Artists”: Rupali Ganguly
In a recent interview with a paparazzi Instagram page, Rupali voiced her concern over the lack of awards for television actors. She said, “There are National Awards for everyone—film stars, content creators. But there’s nothing for TV actors. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we kept working. When a film star works continuously, it makes headlines. But no one talked about how we, the TV artists, worked non-stop during COVID. I request the government to recognise our efforts too. We work very hard.”
On Smriti Irani’s Return to TV
Rupali also spoke about Smriti Irani’s return to television through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. She said, “Smriti Irani ji has returned to TV through the new version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It’s airing on the same channel as my show. Her comeback will draw more attention to TV actors and those working in the television industry.”
‘Anupamaa’ Continues to Rule TRP Charts
Rupali currently stars in the hit TV show Anupamaa, which remains one of the most-watched serials in India. The show consistently ranks in the Top 5 on the TRP charts, and even in Week 29, it held the top spot. Anupamaa tells the story of a regular woman chasing her dreams despite life’s challenges.
Rupali’s powerful message has sparked conversations around the need for equal recognition of talent in the television industry, something fans and actors alike have long been waiting for.