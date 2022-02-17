Rubina Dilaik spills the beans on being part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Television actress Rubina Dilaik was rumoured to be part of the 12th season of the stunt-reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' with Rohit Shetty. However, the actress has put a stop to these rumours and revealed that she's not being a part of the show. In a conversation with India Forums, The 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress said that she's not doing 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' These are just a rumour just like she was doing Naagin.

For the unversed Rubina was rumoured to be leading the sixth season of 'Naagin,' and now Tejasswi Prakash has impressed the masses with her portrayal of the serpent. Apart from Tejasswi, Mehak Chahal, Simba Nagpal, and Adaa Khan are also playing crucial roles in 'Naagin 6.' Rubina has been entertaining her fans by being proactive on social media. The 'Bigg Boss 14' star is known for setting the internet on fire with her moves on a regular basis. She just released a video in which she is seen dancing to the song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani."

Watch the video

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rubina has revealed that she is recovering from the after-effects of the Covid-19. She was diagnosed with the virus in May this year. "I’m recovering from an ailment. My body had gone through a lot of things during Covid. I was bedridden for a month. My body is healing. I need to show self-love. And to all the trollers, I don’t care about them, but they need to stop crossing their boundaries. This is my life,” the actor said.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner said that contracting the virus jolted her discipline and health. She still goes through tremendous hair fall, but she would not give up so easily and is recovering. She further added that she has been dealing with body shaming for a long time. The actor would get conscious earlier but now she has accepted herself happily.