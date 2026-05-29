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Rubina Dilaik shares how being a mother will affect her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'My fears have amplified'

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Rubina Dilaik shares how being a mother will affect her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'My fears have amplified'

Apart from Rubina Dilaik, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will feature Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, and Harsh Gujral. It is currently being shot in Cape Town.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 29, 2026, 10:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rubina Dilaik shares how being a mother will affect her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'My fears have amplified'
Rubina Dilaik with Rohit Shetty during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
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Rubina Dilaik, who is set to appear on Rohit Shetty-hosted stun-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, says motherhood has transformed her outlook on both life and work as she is keen to explore different opportunities. Dilaik, who is a mother to twin daughters, said becoming a parent has not slowed down her career ambitions. "It is expected of us to wear saaris, sing songs, be dreamy, and play the damsel in distress. But when we get on to shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, we not only surprise others but also ourselves. What people think we might not have, we secretly do," the actress told PTI.

Rubina Dilaik says motherhood has made her fearless

Reflecting on how motherhood has influenced her personality, Dilaik said it has instilled a sense of fearlessness in her. "If you ask me what has changed after becoming a mother, I would say fearlessness. The moment a woman becomes a mother, she embodies a divine power. That fearlessness reflects in the questions you ask, the way you interact, and your approach towards life and career," she added. Calling her return to the show a new phase in her life, Dilaik described herself as "Rubina Dilaik 2.0". "This new phase is rebuilding me. I told the contestants that motherhood has transformed me in a way they haven’t experienced yet," she shared.

Rubina Dilaik admits her fears have amplified after her twin daughters

Having previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where she finished at the 5th spot in 2022, Dilaik dismissed the idea that her past experience would give her an advantage. "The show is about conquering fears. But I don't think you can ever fully conquer them because the scale of the stunts is so high that it always takes you by surprise," she stated. She added that motherhood has, in some ways, heightened her fears, especially when it comes to protecting her children. "I’ve become a mother, and my fears have amplified for the sake of my daughters. How that fear works for or against me is something we’ll discover through the show," she stated. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list

Apart from Dilaik, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 boasts of a star-studded line-up including Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, and comedian Harsh Gujral. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The show is set to premiere on Colors TV next month.

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