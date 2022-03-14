Rubina Dilaik sets internet on fire with her sizzling photos in blue monokini

Television actress Rubina Dilaik never fails to stun her fans with her social media posts. She has been giving us major fashion goals ever since she entered ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Undoubtedly, the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner is stunning.

Be it a saree or a bikini, she sure knows how to carry herself. On Sunday, the actress dropped a series of pics in a blue monokini on Instagram. The actress can be seen seating on a poolside in the pictures. She looks gorgeous while flaunting her toned body. Also Read: 'Life is too short to not make mistakes': Rubina Dilaik shares cryptic post, fans say 'Boss Lady'

Take a look:

Earlier, the actress took to social media and dropped pictures with a cryptic caption. Sharing the series of pics, the actress wrote, “Life is too short to Not Make Mistakes and to Not Take Risks …….”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Rubina has revealed that she is recovering from the after-effects of the Covid-19. She was diagnosed with the virus in May this year. "“I’m recovering from an ailment. My body had gone through a lot of things during Covid. I was bedridden for a month. My body is healing. I need to show self love. And to all the trollers, I don’t care about them, but they need to stop crossing their boundaries. This is my life,” the actor said.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner said that contracting the virus jolted her discipline and health. She still goes through tremendous hair fall , but she would not give up so easily and is recovering. She further added that she has been dealing with body shaming since a long time. The actor would get conscious earlier but now she has accepted herself happily.

For the unversed, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina grabbed attention when they were inside 'Bigg Boss 14' house. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.