Rubina Dilaik hits out at her 'pseudo fans' for fat-shaming her - see viral post

TV star and 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik on Monday took to her Instagram handle to lash out at her 'pseudo' fans. The TV star who is an avid social media user lambasted her pseudo-well-wishers and asked them to stop calling themselves her fans because she respects her real fans.

In an Instagram post, Rubina Dilaik revealed that she has been at the receiving end of hate mails and messages from her pseudo fans who seemed bothered by her recent weight gain.

Addressing her pseudo-well-wishers, Rubina wrote in an Instagram post, "Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects."

"Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life !……PS :- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN!" she added.

In no time, Rubina's post went viral and grabbed the attention of her fans and fellow industry colleagues/friends. Hopping onto the comments section of the post, Rubina's 'Bigg Boss 14' co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sani wrote, "You're awesome thin or fat!! Everyone on the internet sits on a Judgement Seat now, passing judgements and opinions when they themselves haven’t achieved shit. Keep being you Rubina. You're awesome @rubinadilaik BTW jaldi waapas aajao aap aur Abhinav bhai."

"I have another good news for you @rubinadilaik your talent isn’t bound to your body neither is the light that shines through you at the end of the keeping aside that you are a great girl..you are a sincere artist and that will never go out of fashion," Shardul Pandit, another one of Rubina's 'Bigg Boss 14' co-contestants wrote in the comments section of her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina's new music video titled 'Shah Rukh Khan' was released on Thursday (November 18). The song is sung by Inder Chahal, written by Babbu and with music by Sharry Nexus. It is a song in which the girl seeks time and attention from her boyfriend.