Rubina Dilaik hits back at trolls calling her ‘buddhi’, addresses Botox speculation: 'Ajeeb lagne lagi ho'

Rubina Dilaik has spoken about body shaming, trolling, and unrealistic beauty standards faced by women, especially after motherhood, stressing the importance of self-acceptance and individuality.

Television actress Rubina Dilaik has opened up about the constant scrutiny women in the entertainment industry face over their appearance, particularly after becoming mothers. She highlighted how actresses are often expected to quickly “get back in shape” and meet unrealistic beauty expectations.

In a conversation with Zoom, Rubina revealed that she has personally dealt with harsh online and offline comments targeting her looks. She said, "I have heard so many trolls, not close ones, saying, ‘Buddhi ho gayi hai, ajeeb dikhne lagi hai, shayad Botox karwaya hai, facelift surgery karwayi hai, body toning karwayi hai, ajeeb dikhne lagi hai.’ All of that. One thing I have realised is that I do not have control over what others think. What I do have control over is how I choose to react to them."

She further explained that earlier such remarks would deeply affect her, but over time she learned not to let external opinions control her emotions. According to her, giving power to trolls only encourages negativity, and the better approach is to focus on self-worth and inner confidence.

Rubina also spoke about how beauty standards are becoming increasingly uniform, with pressure to look a certain way through cosmetic procedures. She said, "Every girl and every woman just wants to look a certain way. It is sad that people are normalising this idea that until you have plumped lips, botox cheeks, a chiselled nose that makes everyone look the same, you are behind in the race. But if we all have to look like each other, then how can you accept the fact that God created you unique?"

She concluded by emphasizing that individuality is a person’s true strength, calling these unique traits “God-created USPs” that should be embraced rather than altered to fit societal expectations.

On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik will next be seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.