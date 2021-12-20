Rubina Dilaik grooves to 'Hey ladies, drop it down'-Watch viral video

Bold, stylish, and beautiful Rubina Dilaik, without a doubt, is a great dancer. We often see her dance videos on social media. Apart from being a good dancer, she is a fashionista. She knows how to carry herself in any outfit.

Rubina Dilaik on Sunday dropped a video in which she can be seen grooving to ‘Hey ladies, drop it down’, on Instagram. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Call me a Street dancer.” Her video is doing rounds on social media. More than 2,50,000 people have liked her video, thousands have commented so far.

In the clip, Rubina can be seen wearing a casual check shirt, teamed up with denim pants. One of her fans mentioned, “What a start of the day,” while another wrote, “Your dance reels are always so good.”

Watch video:

Rubina Dilaik had earlier posted a video with husband Abhinav Shulka while grooving with him. The couple looked adorable. Rubina, who was wearing casuals in the starting, impressed her fans and Abhinav when she opted for a blown Indo-Western saree. The couple grooved to ‘Sajna, Say Yes To The Dress.’ Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Pehenkar ye DRESS kiya sajnaa ko impress.”

Their fans were stunned to them dancing together. One of them wrote, “Appu looking so cute while doing the steps,” while another fan mentioned, “Nazar na lage meri Rubinav ko thu thu thu.” The third person commented, “Handsome hunk Shukla & Beautiful diva Dilaik.”

Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss' season 14. She managed to gain popularity with her game when she was inside the house. Without a doubt, Rubina Dilaik is a true style icon as she never fails to impress us with her outfits.