Rubina Dilaik gives fitting reply to trolls asking her if she was a 'fixed' winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'

In February, the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' hosted by Salman Khan concluded and TV actor Rubina Dilaik was crowned as the winner of the season.

Throughout her Bigg Boss 14 journey, Rubina's fans showered her with love on social media via tweets and showcased how much they adored her by voting for her in large numbers and managing to save her each week from being eliminated. Consequently, she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, while singer Rahul Vaidya ended up being the first runner-up.

However, a section of social media users has trolled her ever since she was declared the winner, claiming that the reality show and its results were "fixed".

Recently, when the actress interacted with fans on Instagram, during the live session when a fan asked the same question again, the Shakti actress replied, "I often come across this question, more from trolls asking me whether I'm a fixed winner of BB14. I want to ask you all. Do you'll think that it is possible in a reality show? In a show like this, viewers have to decide whom to vote for. It depends on that."

Rubina also cleared the air around reports of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said, "Not this year maybe because I have taken up Shakti and I will give my full 'jee jaan' to the show. Rest, let’s keep it a surprise because I love surprising my fans."

As for Bigg Boss 14, while Rubina won the trophy, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli ended up being first and second runner-up, respectively.