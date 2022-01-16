Rubina Dilaik flaunts sizzling hot dance moves on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ – Watch VIRAL video

Rubina Dilaik is not only a talented actress but also a fantastic dancer. The 'Bigg Boss 14' star is known for setting the internet on fire with her moves on a regular basis.

She just released a video in which she is seen dancing to the song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani."

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Rubina has revealed that she is recovering from the after-effects of the Covid-19. She was diagnosed with the virus in May this year. "“I’m recovering from an ailment. My body had gone through a lot of things during Covid. I was bedridden for a month. My body is healing. I need to show self love. And to all the trollers, I don’t care about them, but they need to stop crossing their boundaries. This is my life,” the actor said.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner said that contracting the virus jolted her discipline and health. She still goes through tremendous hair fall , but she would not give up so easily and is recovering. She further added that she has been dealing with body shaming since a long time. The actor would get conscious earlier but now she has accepted herself happily.

For the unversed, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina grabbed attention when they were inside 'Bigg Boss 14' house. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

On the work front, the actor recently appeared in Inder Chahal's music video titled 'Shah Rukh Khan' released on 18th November. Rubina's expressions and acting was widely appreciated in the track.