Rubina Dilaik breaks silence on her pregnancy rumours, says 'misconception about the conception..'

Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rumours about Rubina Diliak being pregnant spread quickly when she and her husband Abhinav Shukla were seen entering a building that also houses a prenatal clinic. However, the TV was quick to use Twitter to humorously settle the matter.

“Misconception about the conception… @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting,” she wrote.

“I take it with a pinch of salt and laugh it off. Because of this whole incident, I got a good picture with Abhinav, and that’s all (laughs). And by addressing the rumours on Twitter, I got a good laugh and I am sure the readers will too. I don’t get affected by them.” She told Hindustan Times.

“I’m absolutely aware that people are going to talk about my life and my personal equations. It’s my choice how I want to react to it and I chose to react with fun and admiration. I do not like to be grumpy on such statements as I don’t take them very intensely or personally. Moreover, everyone has the freedom to express and that’s fine by me” she added.

The performer, who rose to stardom with the TV series Choti Bahu, says that people occasionally make arbitrary conclusions about her personal life and that there isn't much she can do to change that.

She also said, “If I think about what everybody thinks about me or talks about me, that’s not possible. Life does not happen like that. I definitely don’t function like that.”

On the work front, the Shakti actress was seen in top 3 in Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10. Many anticipated that she will turn out to be the winner but Gunjan Sinha won instead.