Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla set major couple goals in latest photos from their beach vacation

Ever since their stint in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have become one of the most talked-about TV couples on social media.

Avid social media users, Rubina and Abhinav, both often treat their fans with some stunning solo and couple photos of themselves.

On Wednesday, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla dropped some scintillating pictures from their beach vacay in Goa, giving major couple goals as they posed for some happy clicks together.

Rubina shared a carousel of photos looking all happy being in the company of her husband Abhinav, enjoying herself thoroughly at the picturesque beach destination. In the photos, while Rubina is clad in a powder blue four-piece swimsuit, Abhinav sported a casual look -- shorts and a well-fitted white sleeveless, round-neck tee.

Check out the pictures here:

For the unversed, Rubina had disclosed during her stint in 'Bigg Boss 14', which she eventually went onto win, that Abhinav and she were headed for a divorce and the show was their way of giving their relationship one last chance.

Things turned out for the better for Rubina and Abhinav as they spent several weeks inside the house and out of their comfort zones. The two stood by one another and lent emotional support in times of need during the show, which brought them closer, helped them get rid of their differences and made their bond stronger than before.

On the work front, Rubina is currently seen playing Soumya in 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' while Abhinav recently wrapped his second reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11.