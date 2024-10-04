Twitter
Television

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share pics of twin daughters for first time on Navratri 2024

Rubina Dilaik leaves fans in awe as she shares first pictures of her twin daughters on the first day of Navratri 2024.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 06:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share pics of twin daughters for first time on Navratri 2024
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with their twin daughters
On the auspicious occasion of the first day of Navratri, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla delighted their fans by revealing the adorable faces of their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva.
Taking to Instagram, Rubina and Abhinav posted an adorable picture of their twins on Thursday.

From portraits of daughters to happy family pictures, Rubina-Abhinav's album is full of love. Along with the post, they wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

The heartwarming post was flooded with congratulatory messages and blessings for the newborns from fans and fellow industry members. One of the users wrote, "Jeeva and eddha so cute." Another user commented, "Finally they revealed." "Nazar na lage," another comment read. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin girls on November 27, 2023.

Finally, after one month, new parents in town Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla officially introduced their daughters to their fans. On December 27, one-month birthday of her daughters, she treated fans with glimpses of her daughters and revealed their names.

The actor named her beautiful daughters- Jeeva and Edhaa. Earlier, Rubina Dilaik confirmed her pregnancy through her social media handle in September. Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her recent vacation with Abhinav. "We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post.

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on Bigg Boss 14. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

 

