Television

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share first photo of their twin daughters on one-month birthday, reveal their names

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had tied the knot with each other in Shimla in June 2018, and announced their first pregnancy after five years of their marriage in September this year.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with theit twin daughters/Instagram
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla shared the first photo of their twin daughters on Wednesday, December 27, as they turned a month old. The actors revealed that they were blessed with their 'angels' on the occasion of Gurupurab on November 27 and also shared their names in their latest Instagram post.

Sharing a bunch of photos, Rubina wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old today....Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels". She also shared a glimpse of the pooja held to mark the one-month birthday of girls.

The popular actors had tied the knot with each other in Shimla in June 2018, and announced their first pregnancy after five years of their marriage in September this year. During her pregnancy phase, the Chhoti Bahu actor had revealed in her YouTube vlog that they are expecting twins.

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on Bigg Boss 14. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show. 

Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple. Abhinav was evicted in a surprising twist just before the last week, while Rubina went on to win Bigg Boss 14 defeating Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni in the Grand Finale.

