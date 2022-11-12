Search icon
Rozlyn Khan opens up on battling cancer, says it need 'courage to work with bald model'

Rozlyn informed brands that she would be available to shoot on the 2nd week of every month, as she will undergo chemotherapy for the next 7 months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 07:01 AM IST

Rozlyn Khan

Actor-model Rozlyn Khan has been diagnosed with cancer. As per the report of ANI, on Friday, Rozlyn took to Instagram and informed her fans, followers and work associates that she would undergo chemotherapy for the next seven months.

Sharing a picture from the hospital, Khan said, "Cancer...Mushkil logon ki zindagi Aasaan nahi hoti ye kahin pada tha ... but now I know it`s for people like me...god gives toughest battles to his strongest soldiers...This can be one chapter of my life, keeping faith n hope...Every setback makes me strong..this shall too...I have lovely people praying for me..jo hota hai achchey ke liye hota hai aur wo achcha mein hoon." 

Here's Rozlyn's post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rozlyn Khan (@rozlynkhan)

Rozlyn said she experienced symptoms like "severe pain in neck and back." "There were no signs except severe pain in my neck n back and I mistook it for gymnastics pain n stress in my back ..anyways early detected. Dear brands I will be available for you to shoot with me on the 2nd week of every month as I will have to go under chemotherapy for coming 7 months and need rest of one week after each chemotherapy. you need courage to work with bald model...But now I Will live one day at a time...#onedayatatime #cancer #cancer #kokilabenambani #bald #nohair," she concluded.

After learning about Rozlyn`s health, fans and members from the film and television industry chimed in the comment section and expressed their concern."Get well soon.. You can make through this," a social media user commented."Hey stay strong," another one wrote. KRK wrote, "Hey you will be ok soon." One of her fans wrote, "You will be fine. God tests strong people and then stands with them thru tough times." Another netizen wrote, "I am in shockd how healthy you are but I know you are very strong Get well soon." Rozlyn was last seen in Sameer Anjaan`s song Aa Bhi Jaa, opposite Rajniesh Duggal. 

