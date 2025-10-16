Roopa Ganguly aka Mahabharat's Draupadi remembers Pankaj Dheer: 'He was the second most handsome man on set after...'

Remembering the late actor, Roopa Ganguly said, "Pankaj Dheer was the most handsome man on the set after Nitish Bharadwaj." Roopa and Nitish played Draupadi and Krishna in the BR Chopra's iconic show.

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who achieved immense fame after playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 68 years. Roopa Ganguly, who played Draupadi, said to NDTV that his co-star Nitish Bhardwaj, who played Krishna, informed him about Pankaj's death. "I can't imagine he left us at this age. I am so sorry to hear this. I don't know what to say", she stated.

Remembering the late actor, Roopa added, "Pankaj Dheer was the most handsome man on the set after Nitish Bharadwaj. I used to send him texts calling him, 'my most handsome friend.' He knew people called him 'handsome'. But he's a very well-mannered, soft-spoken gentleman. Puneet Issar (who played Duryodhan) and Firoz Khan (who played Arjun) were a bit playful (chulbule). But Pankaj was always a reserved person."

When she was asked when did he last meet Pankaj, the Barfi actress shared, "It was years ago. I usually go to Mumbai for a short period after every 2-3 years. I inform some of my friends before going over there. I remember, one time Pankaj came and met me. And the other time, he couldn't. But we used to talk over texts on and off."

Apart from portraying Karna in Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer was also seen in other famous TV shows and Bollywood films. These included Sasural Simar Ka, Soldier, Baadshah, Tarzan: The Wonder Car, Andaaz, Chandrakanta, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare among others.



