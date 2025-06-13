Ronit Roy is one of the biggest stars on Indian television. Despite playing iconic characters- Mr Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Mihir Virani from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ronit is still struggling for work.

Ronit Roy, one of Indian television’s most respected actors, recently looked back on the roles that changed his life. In a chat with IANS, Ronit spoke about how two characters—Mr. Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Mihir Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi—became turning points in both his personal and professional journey.

He said both roles helped him grow as an actor and as a person. “Yes, my role as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was, and to this date it remains, an iconic role. And I'm just happy and proud to have gotten the role, and I'm grateful for what the role has contributed to my life and to my character,” he said. He also thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for trusting him with both major roles, adding, “These are my two career-shaping and life-shaping roles.”

For the unversed, Ronit had stepped into the popular role of Mihir Virani after actor Amar Upadhyay left Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. His performance was well-received and soon made him a household name. Later, his portrayal of the powerful and mysterious Mr. Bajaj won him even more fans.

The actor, also known for his work in shows like Adaalat, opened up about how his journey has been full of ups and downs. “There were a lot of, you know, life-shaping and life-defining moments... Some are won, some are lost, and some are kept for another time.” Despite being one of the biggest stars on Indian television, Ronit admitted that he's still struggling to find good work. He said, "The struggle never really ends... Now, of course, the struggle is to find good work, get good work, and do it… where it is appreciated." On the work front, Ronit is currently seen in epic drama, Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, which is airing on Sony TV.

(With inputs from IANS)