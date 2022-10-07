Ronit Roy reveals he worked 24 hours to manage shoots of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ronit Roy

Actor Ronit Roy has earned immense love by playing iconic characters like Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Mihir Virani in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Advocate KD in Adalat. The actor who made a successful debut in films was forgotten within a few years until television revived his career. Recently, while interacting with Mid Day, Roy recalled his hectic shooting schedules and how he used to manage Kasuatii and Kyuki. Both shows were produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms production, and while shooting for these shows, Ronit even skipped going to his home for days.

Ronit stated that they told him to work for 12 hours, during which they will manage both shows. From 7 am to 7 pm, they used to shoot for Kyunki, and then they used to shoot for Kasautii for the next 12 hours. "After a week of shooting, I said 'Hello, I haven't gone home for a week. 24 hours I am working, not 12,' and they said, 'yes, 12 and 12 (for two shows).' But I never complained. I had gotten work after 5-6 years. I was hungry for work, hungry for food, hungry for success."

Roy added that Kasautii director Qaeed Kuwajerwala was very helpful. Qaeed used to shoot a scene with him and then tell him to sleep for 1 hour while he shoot with other people. "I used to sleep 3-4 hours in 24 hours. I would have lunch in 5 minutes, then sleep for 45 minutes," Ronit revealed.

Roy even shared the reception he received from Kasutii, and how Cezanne Khan (Anurag Basu), and Shweta Tiwari (Prerna) used to envy his character. "I received a lot of love from everybody except Anurag and Prerna. I would often listen, 'where did you come from, why is he here.' Obviously, no one likes their thunder stolen...The brief given to me was that it's a three-month role, you have to make your hair salt and pepper."

Roy further added that Ekta gave him the role, as no other actor was ready to act with a salt-and-pepper look. Ekta wanted a younger actor to play an older man in order to get that youthful appearance like Richard Gere. Ronit has reprised the role of Mr Bajaj in the Kasuatii reboot as well.