Ronit Roy opens up on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, Smriti Irani's comeback: 'Unfortunately it did not...'

While fans rejoice at the return of Smriti Irani, also known as Tulsi Virani, a certain section of followers misses Ronit Roy's portrayal of Mihir Virani. In an interview, he expressed his thoughts about the new season.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 12:52 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

TRENDING NOW

Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has returned with its second season, and the die-hard fans are loving it. The daily soap marks the return of Smriti Irani to TV after her political stint, and she continued to amaze her fans as Tulsi Virani. Season 2 has started on a strong note. Fans are loving the nostalgia factor, which hits perfectly with an engaging plot. Apart from Smriti, Amar Upadhayay also returned to the show as Mihir Virani. Amar is the OG Mihir who started the classic show in 2000. However, he quit the show in 2001 and was replaced by Ronit Roy. Despite being a challenge to replace Amar, Ronit did a successful job, and he played Mihir till the first season ended in 2008. 

Ronit Roy on Kyunki Saas...didn't work for him

Ronit has given seven years to the show, and he still feels that the character Mihir Virani didn't work for him. Speaking about the same, he told Etimes, "I am happy that they decided to bring back Kyunki. Unfortunately, it did not work out for me, but, of course, Kyunki is a show that has been very close to my heart. I did Kyunki for eight years of my life. And I wish the cast and crew of Kyunki, and the makers, the very best. Looking forward to watching it." 

Ronit Roy is rejecting extended TV shows

Ronit is opposed to doing a long show or being on television for a long time. Ronit expressed his concern regarding the small screen and said, "There is still much to be desired on television. 25 years since I began. The world has changed. Some things need to be fixed regarding television. So once that happens, I will likely be back. Till such time, I'm happy where I am." On the work front, Ronit is currently seen in the series Prithviraj Chauhan, and on the big screen, he played the main villain in Kajol's Maa. 

